The Offside Rule Weekly: Drink a bud and have a weiner

Posted on November 4, 2021 in Podcasts

On today’s Offside Rule podcast the three amigos; Kait, Hayley and Lynsey are back together. In light of Antonio Conte’s return to the Premier League with Spurs they recall other successful, and some less successful, footballing returns to these shores. They also discuss moments of forgetfulness in football, including when a referee forgot he wasn’t a player, and with winter setting in here in the UK they transport us to sunnier climates.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

