Five things we learned from the weekend’s WSL action

Jessy Parker Humphreys gives us their top talking points from this gameweek.

Jean-Luc Vasseur sees just how much work he’s got to do

The sacking of Willie Kirk came as somewhat of a surprise over the international break, and his replacement Jean-Luc Vasseur will be realising just how momentous his task could be after seeing his Everton side lose 1-0 to Brighton. It was a match of few chances for either side, but Brighton always looked the more in-control team.

It was a game which offered an enlightening comparison between two different approaches from Premier League clubs growing their women’s side. Brighton have taken small steps with unflashy players, a consistent squad, and dedicated manager. Everton meanwhile have looked to make wholesale changes, with big transfer fees, and the requisite sacking when it does not pay off. Right now, it’s Brighton’s ‘slow and steady’ that seems most effective.

Alessia Russo bails out slow-moving Manchester United