The Offside Rule Women’s Football: The Kim Little Fan Club from Meadow Park

Join Lynsey Hooper for a special episode from Meadow Park and get geared up for Women’s Football Weekend as we bring you all the reaction from Arsenal 4-0 West Ham. Hear from Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, player of the match Kim Little and from commentator extraordinaire Jacqui Oatley as they talk through all the big moments as Arsenal’s 100% record continues.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.