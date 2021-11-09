The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Zone 14, the wind and Alessia Russo exclusive

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by former Arsenal, Chelsea and England legend Katie Chapman to chat about all the WSL action as the league returns. What did Marc Skinner’s hair have to do with Manchester United’s result? How close are Brighton and Spurs to that third Champions League spot? And when will Leicester get their first WSL point? We also caught up with Manchester United’s goal scorer Alessia Russo!

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.