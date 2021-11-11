The Offside Rule Weekly: I don’t follow him, sorry Piers!

On today’s episode of The Offside Rule Kait and Hayley are joined by the excellent Ali Bender to breakdown the latest goings on in the crazy world of football. In light of Dean Smith’s sacking by Aston Villa we talk harshest firings, with shouts for Ranieri, Pochettino and many more. And with Mason Mount’s arrival at the England camp delayed by his wisdom tooth operation we discuss the craziest football injuries and also shed light on some friendships between footballers and other sports stars, having seen Erling Haaland hang out with chess master Magnus Carlsen… enjoy!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.