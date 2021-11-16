The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Setting the women’s football world to rights with Eni Aluko

Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay are joined by former Lioness centurion and Sporting Director of Angel City from Aston Villa, Eni Aluko. They take you through the Women’s Football Weekend WSL games and chat about what needs to change in women’s football right now. Is Kait a secret Man City fan? Is there still a need for the Women’s Football weekend? For how long can we take money as an excuse for not getting things like VAR? And are women’s football salaries growing too quickly? All that plus an exclusive interview with Simone Magill!

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.