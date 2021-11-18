The Offside Rule Weekly: The window cleaner have just rocked up

This week Kait and Hayley are rejoined by Lynsey to breakdown the latest goings on in the world of football. Hear about which Premier League sides would have been helped or hindered by the international break and which players are regretting having joined new clubs. To finish, insight of Daniel Sturridge’s Instagram request for a barber, we talk diva footballers, with shoutout for Neymar, Ronaldinho and Gianluigi Donnarumma!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.