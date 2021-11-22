Sleeping giants Turbine Potsdam eye European place – but Germany’s elite stand in their way

After a promising start to the season, the Turbines are reviving memories of past glories while being true to their identity, writes Martin Whiteley.

Even though the three Frauen-Bundesliga Champions League representatives of Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim led the way going into the ninth round of games, the form table had a different look to it. Topping that particular chart was Turbine Potsdam with five straight league wins.

The club had also progressed into the last eight of the DFB-Pokal Frauen, with an. An away trip against second-tier side Henstedt-Ulzburg between them and the semi-finals up next up for them.

However, there will always be a stretch of games that shows how far teams still have to progress to reach the very top. For Turbine Potsdam, that time is now with four massive encounters to be played before the winter break.

In the league, a trip to face Eintracht Frankfurt is on the horizon. That is followed by home games against Munich and Wolfsburg. First up, though, they welcomed Hoffenheim to the Karl-Liebknecht-Stadion last Sunday.

Although they failed to hold onto a 3-1 lead, the Turbines still managed to move up to 19 points in fifth place – just one point behind their visitors after the game ended in a 3-3 draw. A brace from Selina Cerci and a strike from Melissa Kossler earned the home side a valuable point in the race for European football.

Of course, these fabulous runs were the norm when Turbine Potsdam were as busy lifting trophies both domestically and abroad.

Their six German league titles still have them tied with Wolfsburg in second, with only FFC Frankfurt — now Eintracht Frankfurt — above them having claimed one more. Twice the club was crowned champions of Europe, the last time in 2010.

To their credit, since their final last title in 2012 Turbine Potsdam haves nearly always managed to stay in the top four of the table. A seventh-placed finish in 2016 is the only exception.

Unlike while many female-only clubs in the past that have merged with men’s teams that wanted to add a women’s section without starting at the bottom, the Brandenburg- state outfit went another route.

In June 2020, it was announced that Turbine Potsdam and Hertha BSC had agreed on a cooperation deal initially for three years. With Potsdam and Berlin just around 20 miles apart, it was an ideal opportunity to strengthen football links in the area that would hopefully benefit both clubs.

Extra financial support was to be provided by Hertha to allow the Frauen-Bundesliga side to challenge the new establishment. Different brand and communication measures would also be worked on together as part of the arrangement.

With that added investment, Turbine Potsdam was able to entice Selina Cerci from newly-promoted Werder Bremen. The striker had netted 13 times in the second tier and in her first season back in the top flight she scored eight goals.