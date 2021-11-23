The Offside Rule Women’s Football: The Raso effect, Kerrby’s ponderousness and Lisa Evans

Posted on November 23, 2021 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Kait Borsay is joined by former Lioness, Sue Smith, and women’s football correspondent for Goal, Amee Ruszkai, to chat through the weekend’s WSL action, awards season and the internationals coming up. Should Arsenal have been given a second penalty instead of a free kick? Can Man City actually challenge for the third Champions League spot now? Who should win the upcoming Ballon D’Or? Plus we hear from West Ham and Scotland’s Lisa Evans who’s prepping to face the Barcelona greats in the Spanish team!

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals. 

