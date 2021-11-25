The Offside Rule Weekly: Come on Premier League that’s just mean

This week with Man United dominating headlines Kait, Lynsey and Hayley discussed their fix list for any new manager walking in the door of Old Trafford be that on an interim or permanent basis. How do they get the best out of this superstar squad? And with the Ballon D’Or winner announced Monday we hand out The Offside Rule alternative awards for worst performance, influencer, villain of the year and so much more. To round off the show we discuss our favourite moments of footballing sportsmanship in light of a remarkable incident in the Bundesliga.

