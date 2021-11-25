The Offside Rule Weekly: Come on Premier League that’s just mean

Posted on November 25, 2021 in Podcasts

This week with Man United dominating headlines Kait, Lynsey and Hayley discussed their fix list for any new manager walking in the door of Old Trafford be that on an interim or permanent basis. How do they get the best out of this superstar squad? And with the Ballon D’Or winner announced Monday we hand out The Offside Rule alternative awards for worst performance, influencer, villain of the year and so much more. To round off the show we discuss our favourite moments of footballing sportsmanship in light of a remarkable incident in the Bundesliga.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

Listen to Google Podcasts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2021 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: