The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Purring, ‘they’re lesbians Stacey’ and Millie Bright

Chelsea centurion Claire Rafferty and sports broadcaster Anne-Marie Batson join Kait Borsay to chat about Chelsea’s purr-feat FA Cup final and what’s to come in the WSL. Chelsea’s Millie Bright tells us how she’s feeling off the back of that FA Cup win and captaining England to a 20-0 victory. Plus Flo Lloyd-Hughes talks rainbow laces and queer power couples, and we are joined by Rich Laverty, the mind behind the top 100 female footballers of 2021 that’s being released this week.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.