The Offside Rule Weekly: I’m putting Tuchel on my naughty list

The Offside Rule Podcast is back, and this week Kait, Hayley and Lynsey are discussing, with injuries and fixtures piling up, which manager has the hardest job in the Premier League right now. We also breakdown examples of footballers using their nous to gain advantage after an incident involving Iago Aspas last weekend and wrap up the show with a discussion of Santa’s naughty or nice list from the world of football this week.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.