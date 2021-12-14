The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Pitch invaders and Rose talks toppling the titans

Former Everton Manager Willie Kirk joins Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay to take you through the weekend’s WSL matches and all the other action, featuring a chat with the player responsible for Champions Chelsea’s defeat, Reading goalscorer Deanne Rose. Plus, are we for or against Sam Kerr shoving the pitch invader? Should Lydia Bedford have played that high line against Arsenal? And is Rachel Williams as terrifying as Willie thinks?

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.