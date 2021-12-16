The Offside Rule Weekly: Steve Sidwell, that’s my name

Posted on December 16, 2021 in Podcasts

This week Kait and Lynsey are joined by Alison Bender to breakdown the latest goings on in the world of football. In light of Aubameyang being stripped of the Arsenal captaincy we discuss which Premier League leaders inspire us the most and which leave a little to be desired. And after the Champions League draw turned into a complete shambles, we talk other examples of drawings going wrong with shoutouts for Alex Ferguson and of course Rod Stewart, before wrapping up with gifts we’d love to give footballers.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

Listen to Google Podcasts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2021 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: