The Offside Rule Weekly: Steve Sidwell, that’s my name

This week Kait and Lynsey are joined by Alison Bender to breakdown the latest goings on in the world of football. In light of Aubameyang being stripped of the Arsenal captaincy we discuss which Premier League leaders inspire us the most and which leave a little to be desired. And after the Champions League draw turned into a complete shambles, we talk other examples of drawings going wrong with shoutouts for Alex Ferguson and of course Rod Stewart, before wrapping up with gifts we’d love to give footballers.

