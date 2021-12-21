The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Stardust, relegation and 12 teams of Christmas

Posted on December 21, 2021 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Aston Villa defender Anita Asante joins Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper to discuss all the WSL and Champions League action that the Christmas grinch COVID didn’t postpone. Are Birmingham a shadow of their former selves? Can Spurs stay third without some stardust? And how has Anita changed her game from defending at Champions Chelsea to 10th placed Villa. Plus we get our best singing voices for our 12 teams of Christmas!

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals. 

