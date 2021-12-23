The Offside Rule Weekly: Jose Mourinhee-haw

Welcome to the Offside Rule Christmas Special! On this week’s show Kait, Hayley and Lynsey are giving out the prestigious Offside Rule Christmas Awards for underrated player, best moment and most embarrassing moment of 2021. They also look ahead to 2022 with some predictions including for the World Cup winner and wrap up the festive fun with a football nativity featuring roles for Emma Hayes, Jude Bellingham and David Moyes amongst many others.

