The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Kim Little Exclusive

Posted on January 4, 2022 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Arsenal captain and Scotland legend Kim Little joins Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay to chat about her career to date. On her journey from MIntlaw in Scotland to the UK, US, and Australia she’s won 22 trophies so far, the NWSL MVP award and achieved 140 caps and 59 goals for Scotland. Kim tells us about how much Arsenal has changed over the years, her new passion for yoga, and reminding herself to speak up to demand more for the women’s game.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals. 

