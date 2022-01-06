The Offside Rule Weekly: But it was actually a muffin

Posted on January 6, 2022 in Podcasts

Happy 2022! Welcome back The Offside Rule Podcast, this week Kait, Lynsey and Hayley are back with lots on the agenda. First up we discuss the January transfer window and which Premier League sides need to take swift action to improve their seasons. Then in light of Trippier’s surprise move to Newcastle we recall other transfers that took us by surprise before wrapping up with some examples of when footballers’ social media has gone disastrously wrong.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

