The Offside Rule Weekly: It all feels a bit poetic

Hello and welcome back to the Offside Rule Podcast where on this week’s episode Kait, Hayley and Lynsey breakdown the biggest talking points from a thrilling deadline day, talk about what impact Barcelona’s new signings will have on their shambolic season and gear up for a weekend of FA Cup action by recalling their favourite FA Cup memories.

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.