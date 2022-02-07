Five things we learned from the weekend’s WSL action

Jessy Parker Humphreys sums up the top takeaways from this gameweek, which yet again saw the race for the Women’s Super League title and Champions League qualification become tighter than ever.

The weekend’s results will make Chelsea v Arsenal on Friday even more mouth-watering

Given the way results have gone this season, it would be foolish to call Friday night’s match a title-decider, but both Chelsea and Arsenal will go into it feeling that level of pressure. In past WSL seasons, form against your title rivals has been the determining factor in winning the league; but this year four different clubs have already taken points off the top two, not even including Manchester United and Manchester City. The location of power in the league is shifting.

Chelsea go into this game in an unfamiliar position – as pursuers rather than pursued – and Arsenal’s ability to deal with that reversal might be the key factor in the game. The neutrals, meanwhile, will be gunning for a draw, as that would leave Chelsea two points behind Arsenal with a game in hand, perfectly setting up the rest of the season to have a few more twists and turns.

Ruby Mace performance leaves questions over why she was not used earlier

Earlier in the season, you would have been forgiven for thinking that Manchester City simply did not have any defenders. Ruby Mace watched on from the bench as Georgia Stanway stepped in at right-back, and Jill Scott at centre-back. Despite her signing being widely regarded as one of the best bits of summer business – City swooped in to sign the Arsenal academy product – it seemed that Gareth Taylor wasn’t so hot on her.

The fact she started against Chelsea seemed quite a U-turn, but despite being lucky to avoid giving away a penalty, she looked perfectly at home. About as ‘at home’ as she was in her eleven starts for Birmingham at the end of last season, in fact. Mace went toe- to-toe with both Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr in 1v1 situations, and came out on top. Only Millie Bright made more clearances than her, and no City player made more defensive third tackles. The fact that it was only her second league start for Manchester City only made the whole situation more bizarre.