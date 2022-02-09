The Offside Rule Weekly: Dot dot dot … it was The Offside Rule



This week Kait, Lynsey and Hayley return to breakdown just what is going wrong at Leicester City and who is to blame for their shambolic season so far. We also assess which clubs have had the worst luck with injury and recall our favourite footballing celebrations after the wonderful images from Senegal this week.

