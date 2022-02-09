The Offside Rule Weekly: Dot dot dot … it was The Offside Rule

Posted on February 9, 2022 in Podcasts


This week Kait, Lynsey and Hayley return to breakdown just what is going wrong at Leicester City and who is to blame for their shambolic season so far. We also assess which clubs have had the worst luck with injury and recall our favourite footballing celebrations after the wonderful images from Senegal this week. 

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

Listen to Google Podcasts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2022 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: