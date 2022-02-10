The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Sliced bacon and Ella Toone

Former Lioness Laura Bassett joins Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay to talk you through all the WSL action and news from the weekend.

Which two players are like stawberries and balsamic vinegar? What does Laura think about how far her old club Birmingham have fallen? And should we expand the WSL?

Plus Manchester United’s Ella Toone sings us her favourite song and gives her views on her Arnold Clark Cup selection, Conti Cup yellow cards and helping to raise awareness for Prader-Willi Syndrome.

