The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Spicy title showdown and Caitlin Foord

OL Reign and Wales’ Jess Fishlock and former Chelsea and Lionesses defender Claire Rafferty join Kait Borsay to take you through all the weekend’s WSL action featuring the Chelsea v Arsenal title decider.

We talk tactics with The Athletic’s Michael Cox, laugh at Leah Williamson’s guilty face after handball claims…

Plus an exclusive interview with Arsenal and Australia’s Caitlin Foord.

And to top it all off we assess England’s chances in the upcoming Arnold Clark Cup.

