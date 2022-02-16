The Offside Rule Weekly: Imagine Scotland in the quarters

Posted on February 16, 2022 in Podcasts


This week in the absence of Lynsey, Kait and Hayley are joined by football broadcaster Vaishali Bhardwaj to discuss whether Raheem Sterling can be considered a Premier League all time great and if not which current stars can? We also give you the lowdown on how the English stars playing abroad are getting on and wrap up the show with some weird and wonderful hot takes… enjoy!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

