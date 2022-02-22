The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Lionesses – a roaring success?

England legend Kelly Smith and BBC football commentator Robyn Cowen join Kait Borsay to take you through England’s Arnold Clark Cup adventure so far.

Kelly tells us how England can score more goals, we delight in the Lionesses’ defence and pick our starting eleven for the Euros – do you agree?

Plus, should the WSL introduce VAR light?

