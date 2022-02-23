The Offside Rule Weekly: Why not a bit of vitamin D



This week Kait and Hayley are joined by Sky Sports’ Bianca Westwood to analyse which new manager has impressed the most in the Premier League this season with shouts for Steven Gerrard, Patrick Vieira and Bruno Lage. We also ask the question are we in a new period of English dominance in the Champions League and if so what has caused it? And finally we wrap up the show with footballers supporting local businesses inspired by Aaron Ramsdale’s trip to the chippy. Enjoy!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.