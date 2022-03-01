The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Pernille Harder and Ellen White in the house

Pernille Harder and Ellen White speak to Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper ahead of the Conti Cup final, plus former Everton manager Willie Kirk joins us to chat through all the FA Cup action and news from the week.

What does Willie think of where his former side are at right now? Should it have been a red card for Leicester City? And is football doing enough in light of Russia invading Ukraine?

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.