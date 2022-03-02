The Offside Rule Weekly: I prefer a Red Bull



Welcome back to the Offside Rule where today Kait and Hayley are joined by a returning Lynsey to discuss, in light of some massive calls made this week, the worst decisions of the season. Not only that we rank the best free agents in Premier League history and shoutout some of football’s oldest things. Enjoy!

