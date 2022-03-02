The Offside Rule Weekly: I prefer a Red Bull

Posted on March 2, 2022 in Podcasts


Welcome back to the Offside Rule where today Kait and Hayley are joined by a returning Lynsey to discuss, in light of some massive calls made this week, the worst decisions of the season. Not only that we rank the best free agents in Premier League history and shoutout some of football’s oldest things. Enjoy!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

