The Offside Rule Women’s Football: For International Women’s Day I want

Fara Williams, England’s most capped player, joins Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay on International Women’s Day to take you through the Conti Cup final and all the WSL action.

Plus we speak to Yashmin Harun, Founder and Chair of the Muslimah Sports Association, and Iqra Ismail, Director of Women’s Football at Hilltop Women’s FC about their experiences as Muslim women in football.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.