The Offside Rule Weekly: It’s all or nothing with Spurs



The three musketeers of Kait, Hayley and Lynsey are back once again and this week we are analysing the run ins and making some predictions for the much talked about Top 4 race. We also discuss how to save Everton, with Lampard’s Toffees perched precariously close to the relegation zone and nominate our female footballers to watch in honour of international women’s day. Enjoy!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.