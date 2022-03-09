The Offside Rule Weekly: It’s all or nothing with Spurs

Posted on March 9, 2022 in Podcasts


The three musketeers of Kait, Hayley and Lynsey are back once again and this week we are analysing the run ins and making some predictions for the much talked about Top 4 race. We also discuss how to save Everton, with Lampard’s Toffees perched precariously close to the relegation zone and nominate our female footballers to watch in honour of international women’s day. Enjoy!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

Listen to Google Podcasts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2022 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: