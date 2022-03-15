The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Hashtag Sam Kerr sports bra and Miss Rabbit

Chelsea centurion and former Lioness Claire Rafferty joins Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay to take you through all the WSL action.

What’s Claire’s take on the troubles at Chelsea after sanctions on Russian owner Roman Abramovich? Was Everton’s relegation battle winner offside? And what do Kelly Chambers and Miss Rabbit have in common?

Plus we speak to Coventry United General Manager Jay Bradford about FA Cup prize money and the journey from near liquidation to the FA Cup quarter finals next weekend.

