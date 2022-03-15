The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Hashtag Sam Kerr sports bra and Miss Rabbit

Posted on March 15, 2022 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Chelsea centurion and former Lioness Claire Rafferty joins Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay to take you through all the WSL action. 

What’s Claire’s take on the troubles at Chelsea after sanctions on Russian owner Roman Abramovich? Was Everton’s relegation battle winner offside? And what do Kelly Chambers and Miss Rabbit have in common?

Plus we speak to Coventry United General Manager Jay Bradford about FA Cup prize money and the journey from near liquidation to the FA Cup quarter finals next weekend. 

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals. 

Listen to Google Podcasts

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2022 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: