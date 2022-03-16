The Offside Rule Weekly: Where do we stop?



This week Kait and Lynsey are joined by Anne-Marie Batson to discuss a whole range of topics. We share our thoughts on the Chelsea situation, come forward and admit we were wrong about certain players, analyse where various superstar forwards could move to this summer and talk about what we’d miss most about football if it didn’t exist. Enjoy!

