The Offside Rule Weekly: Where do we stop?

Posted on March 16, 2022 in Podcasts


This week Kait and Lynsey are joined by Anne-Marie Batson to discuss a whole range of topics. We share our thoughts on the Chelsea situation, come forward and admit we were wrong about certain players, analyse where various superstar forwards could move to this summer and talk about what we’d miss most about football if it didn’t exist. Enjoy!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

