The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Tractor Girls, prosecco and Beth Mead

Sue Smith, former Lioness, joins Kait Borsay and Lynsey Hooper to take you through all the FA Cup quarter-final action and look ahead to the big games coming up this week.

Plus Beth Mead speaks to producer Sophie about the upcoming North London derby at the Emirates, telling us what threats her teammates will bring to the table.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.