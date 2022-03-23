The Offside Rule Weekly: Linda love

Posted on March 23, 2022 in Podcasts


It’s Kait, Hayley and Lynsey in tandem once again and this week we cast our eye over the renaissance of managers like David Moyes and Unai Emery in the Europa League and Champions League. Inspired by Aubameyang, we also discuss the transfers that worked out well for everyone. Plus we talk about the bane of broadcaster’s lives – player pronunciations. 

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

