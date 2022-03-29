The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Chippy tea celebrations and swag

Ex-Lioness Laura Bassett and football writer Carrie Dunn join Kait Borsay to take you through all the latest WSL and Champions League action.

Can Chelsea handle being the chased not the chasers? What was it like to actually be at that big Old Trafford game? And how do you solve a problem like Everton?

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.