The Offside Rule Weekly: Little toe out the door

Posted on March 30, 2022 in Podcasts


Hello and welcome back to The Offside Rule. With Kait away, Hayley takes the reins and is joined by the ever present Lynsey and Anne-Marie Batson to discuss; players who should have more caps for their country, the tightest title races around Europe and records that could still be broken this season. Not to be missed, enjoy!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

