The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Painting the town red with Liverpool’s Laws, plus Jess Carter

Ex-England and Arsenal captain, Faye White, and sports broadcaster, Anne-Marie Batson, join Lynsey Hooper for their take on the latest WSL action.

Plus, exclusive interviews with Liverpool’s Rachael Laws, fresh from WSL promotion, as well as England and Chelsea’s Jess Carter ahead of the Lionesses’ World Cup qualifiers.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.