The Offside Rule Weekly: Take the mother with you

Posted on April 6, 2022 in Podcasts


Hayley and Lynsey are joined this week by Mina Rzouki to look ahead to Man City v Liverpool. Pep versus Klopp – who would you rather play for? Mina shares some more Italian ennui as we look back at the World Cup draw. Why don’t more Italians go and play abroad? Plus we focus on Brighton as Graham Potter says the fans need to stop telling his players to shoot. Enjoy!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

