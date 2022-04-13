The Offside Rule Weekly: We need to brush his dirty mouth!



Hello and welcome back to The Offside Rule where this week Lynsey and Hayley are rejoined by a returning Kait to discuss Chelsea’s ownership situation. Who are the frontrunners, what impact has it had on their on pitch performances and how will it affect their playing squad? As if that wasn’t enough we also breakdown which of the relegation threatened sides will fare best in the Championship and discuss examples of where mind games fail…. enjoy!

