The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Emotional women, flair gear and Bend It Like Beckham

Anita Asante, the Aston Villa and former England defender, joins Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay to take you through the Lionesses’ latest World Cup qualifiers.

Plus an exclusive interview with West Ham’s Dagny Brynjarsdottir ahead of the FA Cup semi-finals by producer Sophie Penney.

Join us to discuss who should be a fixed starter for the Euros? What are the best Steph Houghton captain moments? And what side should you be sleeping on?

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.