The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Ghostbusters, superstitions, Walsh and Charles

Posted on April 19, 2022 in Podcasts, Women's Football

10-time FA Cup winner Katie Chapman and Jen O’Neill, She Kicks Editor and former Sunderland player, join Kait Borsay to chat FA Cup semi-finals and predictions for the final few WSL games.

Plus, Kait catches up with two players heading to Wembley for the final – Manchester City’s Keira Walsh and Chelsea’s Niamh Charles.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals. 

Listen to Google Podcasts

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2022 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: