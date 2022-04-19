The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Ghostbusters, superstitions, Walsh and Charles

10-time FA Cup winner Katie Chapman and Jen O’Neill, She Kicks Editor and former Sunderland player, join Kait Borsay to chat FA Cup semi-finals and predictions for the final few WSL games.

Plus, Kait catches up with two players heading to Wembley for the final – Manchester City’s Keira Walsh and Chelsea’s Niamh Charles.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.