The Offside Rule Weekly: It’s a treble of sorts…



This week Kait, Lynsey and Hayley analyse who are the early frontrunners for Manager of the Year, making a case for Eddie Howe, Thomas Frank and David Moyes, but will it just end up being Pep or Klopp? We also discuss which players from “smaller” clubs have earned a shot at the big time and put forward some questions we’d love to ask managers at half time, in light of the rumours which emerged over the weekend… enjoy!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.