The Offside Rule Women’s Football: The WSL shop window and adieu Asante

Join Lynsey Hooper, Carrie Dunn and Jenna Schillaci for a walk through the latest results and news from across women’s football.

This week: Chelsea and Arsenal keep pace, City narrow the gap on United, and all’s not yet lost for Birmingham

Plus we speak with Anita Asante about her retirement announcement, Emma Sanders tells us about the Championship finale where it’s right down to the wire with Watford and Coventry playing each other to avoid relegation

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.