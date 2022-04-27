The Offside Rule Weekly: A 16 stone cult hero



On this week’s Offside Rule Kait, Lynsey and Hayley discuss the perfect summer transfers with shouts for players going to Wolves, Newcastle and out of the relegation threatened Everton. We also look at some football initiatives both good and bad that have been introduced over the years and round off the show by creating our very own football Frankenstein, using the skills of various players. Enjoy!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.