The Offside Rule Women’s Football: BONUS EPISODE from Kingsmeadow!

Join Lynsey Hooper and producer Abi from the home of Chelsea Women after the Blues set themselves four points clear of Arsenal in the WSL title race with a 2-1 over Spurs.

Hear from Sue Smith and Emma Hayes with their post match thoughts. And we get you up to date with the latest news from across women’s football

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.