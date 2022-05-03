The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Thronkers and the story behind Coventry’s great escape

England and Arsenal legend Kelly Smith and BBC football commentator Robyn Cowen join Lynsey Hooper to take you through the second last weekend of WSL action – will Jonas Eidevall’s mind games work? Will Hope Powell stick with Brighton’s project? And how will the table finish?

Plus, Coventry United captain Katie Wilkinson and general manager Jay Bradford talk through THAT free kick and their fairy-tale victory after near-liquidation with producer Sophie Penney.

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.