The Offside Rule Weekly: Raw talent and the roar of the crowd

Posted on May 4, 2022 in Podcasts


On this week’s episode Kait, Hayley and Lynsey discuss the players that will have a decisive role in this massive month of football. Who are the players to watch in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Serie A who will determine who ends up with what this season? We also hand out our Champions League awards and talk about the best atmospheres we’ve ever experienced in football. Enjoy!

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

Listen to Google Podcasts

