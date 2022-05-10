The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Goal of joy, stealth club and unsung player of the year

Ex-England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis and commentator Vicki Sparks join Kait Borsay for the WSL’s grand finale.

End of season awards – agree with our picks? Plus – what ultimately set Chelsea and Arsenal apart this season? Do Man United have a world-class player? And how will Villa replace Anita Asante?

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals.