The Offside Rule Women’s Football: Goal of joy, stealth club and unsung player of the year

Posted on May 10, 2022 in Podcasts, Women's Football

Ex-England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis and commentator Vicki Sparks join Kait Borsay for the WSL’s grand finale. 

End of season awards – agree with our picks? Plus – what ultimately set Chelsea and Arsenal apart this season? Do Man United have a world-class player? And how will Villa replace Anita Asante? 

Launched fall 2019, The Offside Rule Women’s Football Podcast (previously called The Offside Rule WSL Edition) is our award-winning weekly podcast focused on Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Hosted by Lynsey Hooper and Kait Borsay, the show covers all the teams making up the FA WSL as well as bringing you the latest on internationals. 

Listen to Google Podcasts

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2022 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: