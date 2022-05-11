The Offside Rule Weekly: Why rhythmic gymnastics?!



This week Kait, Lynsey and Hayley are breaking down the biggest talking point in world football, Erling Haaland’s move to Man City. What will it mean for Pep Guardiola’s side and the competitiveness of the Premier League? We also put forward our arguments for who should win PFA Young Player of the Year and wrap up the show by suggesting methods to decide final League placings if teams end up dead equal, an unlikely but not impossible scenario… enjoy!

