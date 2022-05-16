The Offside Rule Weekly: Bloomsbury Football Special

Posted on May 16, 2022 in Podcasts


The Offside Rule’s Kait Borsay sits down with Charlie Hyman and Emma Thackwray to learn about Bloomsbury Football, the London-based football charity that is changing the lives of girls in the capital. We hear from Emma and Charlie about Bloomsbury’s impact and get an insight from the girls themselves. 

Hosted by Lynsey Hooper, Kait Borsay and Hayley McQueen, The Offside Rule Weekly is our topical roundtable podcast providing all the football analysis, insights and special guests you need to keep up-to-date on the beautiful game.

